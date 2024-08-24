Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 2000 F "Franz Josef Strauss" (Germany, FRG)

no image
no image

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 7 g
  • Diameter 26,75 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 77,000
  • Mintage PROOF 78,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 2000
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (0) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Mark 2000 "Franz Josef Strauss", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog FRG Coins of Germany in 2000 All German coins German copper-nickel coins German coins 2 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search