Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1999 J "Ludwig Erhard" (Germany, FRG)

no image
no image

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 7 g
  • Diameter 26,75 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 70,000
  • Mintage PROOF 65,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1999
  • Mint Hamburg
Auction prices

Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin

