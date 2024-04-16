Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1999 A "Ludwig Erhard" (Germany, FRG)

no image
no image

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 7 g
  • Diameter 26,75 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 70,000
  • Mintage PROOF 65,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1999
  • Mint Berlin
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1999 "Ludwig Erhard" with mark A. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Berlin Mint

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Teutoburger (1)
Germany 2 Mark 1999 A "Ludwig Erhard" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price

