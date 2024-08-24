Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1998 G "Ludwig Erhard" (Germany, FRG)

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 7 g
  • Diameter 26,75 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 70,000
  • Mintage PROOF 62,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1998
  • Mint Karlsruhe
Auction Prices (0) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Mark 1998 "Ludwig Erhard", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

