2 Mark 1951 J (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1951 with mark J. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2756 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 1,650. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.

