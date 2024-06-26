Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1951 J (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 2 Mark 1951 J - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 2 Mark 1951 J - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 7 g
  • Diameter 25,5 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 20,025,000
  • Mintage PROOF 180

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1951
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (101) Varieties (14)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1951 with mark J. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2756 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 1,650. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.

Germany 2 Mark 1951 J at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 800 RUB
Germany 2 Mark 1951 J at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
90 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1951 J at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 27, 2024
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1951 J at auction WAG - March 10, 2024
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1951 J at auction Katz - December 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1951 J at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1951 J at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1951 J at auction Pesek Auctions - September 27, 2023
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date September 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1951 J at auction Bruun Rasmussen - May 14, 2023
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date May 14, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1951 J at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - March 11, 2023
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date March 11, 2023
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1951 J at auction WAG - January 15, 2023
Seller WAG
Date January 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1951 J at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1951 J at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - November 27, 2022
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date November 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1951 J at auction BAC - November 9, 2022
Seller BAC
Date November 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1951 J at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1951 J at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - September 4, 2022
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date September 4, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1951 J at auction BAC - June 8, 2022
Seller BAC
Date June 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1951 J at auction Heritage - May 29, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1951 J at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - May 29, 2022
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date May 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1951 J at auction Teutoburger - May 27, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1951 J at auction Numisbalt - April 9, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 9, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Mark 1951 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

