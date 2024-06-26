Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Mark 1951 J (Germany, FRG)
Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 7 g
- Diameter 25,5 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 20,025,000
- Mintage PROOF 180
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1951
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (101) Varieties (14)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1951 with mark J. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2756 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 1,650. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 800 RUB
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
90 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date September 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date May 14, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date March 11, 2023
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date November 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date September 4, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date May 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Mark 1951 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
