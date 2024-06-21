Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Mark 1951 G (Germany, FRG)
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 7 g
- Diameter 25,5 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 12,975,000
- Mintage PROOF 33
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1951
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (122) Varieties (14)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1951 with mark G. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5704 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,700. Bidding took place September 25, 2003.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
1820 $
Price in auction currency 1700 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
128 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition AU58 GCN
Selling price
******
Seller Baldwin's
Date February 27, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 12, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date December 22, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
