2 Mark 1951 G (Germany, FRG)

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1951 with mark G. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5704 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,700. Bidding took place September 25, 2003.

