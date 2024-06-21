Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1951 G (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 2 Mark 1951 G - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 2 Mark 1951 G - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 7 g
  • Diameter 25,5 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 12,975,000
  • Mintage PROOF 33

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1951
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (122) Varieties (14)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1951 with mark G. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5704 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,700. Bidding took place September 25, 2003.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Artemide Aste (3)
  • Auction World (2)
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Coinhouse (2)
  • Emporium Hamburg (10)
  • Felzmann (2)
  • GGN (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (2)
  • Heritage (6)
  • Heritage Eur (2)
  • HERVERA (3)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • ibercoin (3)
  • Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (15)
  • London Coins (4)
  • Möller (1)
  • Numis.be (2)
  • NUMMUS Olomouc (4)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • Rio de la Plata (2)
  • Russiancoin (2)
  • Savoca Numismatik (1)
  • Soler y Llach (2)
  • Stack's (5)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • Teutoburger (23)
  • UBS (3)
  • Via (2)
  • WAG (9)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Germany 2 Mark 1951 G at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
1820 $
Price in auction currency 1700 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1951 G at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1951 G at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
128 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1951 G at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 27, 2024
Germany 2 Mark 1951 G at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 27, 2024
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1951 G at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Germany 2 Mark 1951 G at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition AU58 GCN
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1951 G at auction Baldwin's - February 27, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date February 27, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1951 G at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Germany 2 Mark 1951 G at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1951 G at auction Heritage Eur - November 17, 2023
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1951 G at auction WAG - November 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date November 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1951 G at auction Rhenumis - November 14, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1951 G at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 20, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1951 G at auction Rio de la Plata - September 15, 2023
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1951 G at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1951 G at auction WAG - August 27, 2023
Seller WAG
Date August 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1951 G at auction WAG - June 4, 2023
Seller WAG
Date June 4, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1951 G at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - April 4, 2023
Germany 2 Mark 1951 G at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - April 4, 2023
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date April 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1951 G at auction WAG - March 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date March 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1951 G at auction Russiancoin - January 12, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 12, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1951 G at auction Katz - December 22, 2022
Seller Katz
Date December 22, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1951 G at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1951 G at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to buy?
Germany 2 Mark 1951 G at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition AU
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Mark 1951 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog FRG Coins of Germany in 1951 All German coins German copper-nickel coins German coins 2 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search