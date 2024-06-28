Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1951 F (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 2 Mark 1951 F - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 2 Mark 1951 F - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 7 g
  • Diameter 25,5 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 22,500,000
  • Mintage PROOF 150

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1951
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (81) Varieties (14)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1951 with mark F. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5564 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,400. Bidding took place June 20, 2018.

Germany 2 Mark 1951 F at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1951 F at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
191 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1951 F at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
117 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1951 F at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1951 F at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 27, 2024
Germany 2 Mark 1951 F at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 27, 2024
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1951 F at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 27, 2024
Germany 2 Mark 1951 F at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 27, 2024
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1951 F at auction Auctiones - December 17, 2023
Seller Auctiones
Date December 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1951 F at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Germany 2 Mark 1951 F at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1951 F at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1951 F at auction Rhenumis - November 14, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1951 F at auction Rio de la Plata - September 15, 2023
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1951 F at auction Grün - May 17, 2023
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2023
Condition PF64 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1951 F at auction Numismática Leilões - April 17, 2023
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date April 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1951 F at auction Coins Numismatic Barcelona - March 11, 2023
Seller Coins Numismatic Barcelona
Date March 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1951 F at auction CoinsNB - March 11, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1951 F at auction WAG - January 15, 2023
Seller WAG
Date January 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1951 F at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1951 F at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - November 27, 2022
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date November 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1951 F at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1951 F at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1951 F at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - September 4, 2022
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date September 4, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Mark 1951 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

