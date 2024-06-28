Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Mark 1951 F (Germany, FRG)
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 7 g
- Diameter 25,5 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 22,500,000
- Mintage PROOF 150
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1951
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1951 with mark F. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5564 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,400. Bidding took place June 20, 2018.
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
191 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
117 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Auctiones
Date December 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2023
Condition PF64 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date April 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins Numismatic Barcelona
Date March 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date November 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
