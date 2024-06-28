2 Mark 1951 F (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1951 with mark F. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5564 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,400. Bidding took place June 20, 2018.

