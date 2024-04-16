Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Mark 1951 D (Germany, FRG)
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 7 g
- Diameter 25,5 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 19,500,000
- Mintage PROOF 200
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1951
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (86) Varieties (14)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1951 with mark D. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7986 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place March 14, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
149 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WAG
Date April 16, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 22, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller WAG
Date April 10, 2022
Condition PF65 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coinhouse
Date August 27, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 6, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Frühwald
Date September 19, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
