Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1951 D (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 2 Mark 1951 D - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 2 Mark 1951 D - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 7 g
  • Diameter 25,5 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 19,500,000
  • Mintage PROOF 200

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1951
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (86) Varieties (14)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1951 with mark D. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7986 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place March 14, 2013.

  • All companies
  • Alexander (2)
  • Artemide Aste (1)
  • Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)
  • Cayón (1)
  • CNG (1)
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (9)
  • Felzmann (2)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Gärtner (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Grün (2)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • HIRSCH (3)
  • Katz (2)
  • Künker (18)
  • London Coins (2)
  • Möller (1)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Numis.be (2)
  • NUMMUS Olomouc (2)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • Teutoburger (14)
  • WAG (7)
Germany 2 Mark 1951 D at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1951 D at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
149 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1951 D at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 27, 2024
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1951 D at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - February 23, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 23, 2024
Condition AU58 ICG
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1951 D at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1951 D at auction WAG - April 16, 2023
Seller WAG
Date April 16, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1951 D at auction Künker - February 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date February 22, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1951 D at auction WAG - December 11, 2022
Seller WAG
Date December 11, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1951 D at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1951 D at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1951 D at auction Teutoburger - May 27, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1951 D at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 5, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 5, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1951 D at auction WAG - April 10, 2022
Seller WAG
Date April 10, 2022
Condition PF65 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1951 D at auction Rio de la Plata - December 17, 2021
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1951 D at auction Katz - September 19, 2021
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1951 D at auction Coinhouse - August 27, 2021
Seller Coinhouse
Date August 27, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1951 D at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 6, 2021
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 6, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1951 D at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 29, 2021
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1951 D at auction Artemide Aste - October 3, 2020
Seller Artemide Aste
Date October 3, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1951 D at auction Frühwald - September 19, 2020
Seller Frühwald
Date September 19, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1951 D at auction Künker - August 13, 2020
Seller Künker
Date August 13, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Where to buy?
Germany 2 Mark 1951 D at auction Stack's - August 23, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 23, 2024
Condition PF62 CAMEO NGC
To auction
Germany 2 Mark 1951 D at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition UNC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Mark 1951 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

