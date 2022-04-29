Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1957 "Max Planck". No Mint Mark. Pattern (Germany, FRG)

Variety: No Mint Mark. Pattern

Obverse 2 Mark 1957 "Max Planck" No Mint Mark Pattern - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 2 Mark 1957 "Max Planck" No Mint Mark Pattern - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 7 g
  • Diameter 26,75 mm

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1957
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1957 "Max Planck". No Mint Mark. Pattern. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 706 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 1,600. Bidding took place June 3, 2019.

Germany 2 Mark 1957 "Max Planck" at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
630 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1957 "Max Planck" at auction Möller - June 3, 2019
Seller Möller
Date June 3, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
1792 $
Price in auction currency 1600 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1957 "Max Planck" at auction Busso Peus - November 3, 2017
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 3, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
