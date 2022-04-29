Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Mark 1957 "Max Planck". No Mint Mark. Pattern (Germany, FRG)
Variety: No Mint Mark. Pattern
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 7 g
- Diameter 26,75 mm
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1957
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1957 "Max Planck". No Mint Mark. Pattern. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 706 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 1,600. Bidding took place June 3, 2019.
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
630 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
Seller Möller
Date June 3, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
1792 $
Price in auction currency 1600 EUR
