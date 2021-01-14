2 Mark 1994 G "Willy Brandt" (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1994 "Willy Brandt" with mark G. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 996 sold at the Russiancoin auction for RUB 250. Bidding took place January 14, 2021.

Сondition No grade (1)