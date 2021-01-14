Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1994 G "Willy Brandt" (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 2 Mark 1994 G "Willy Brandt" - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 2 Mark 1994 G "Willy Brandt" - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Deutsche Bundesbank

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 7 g
  • Diameter 26,75 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,500,000
  • Mintage PROOF 45,120

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1994
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1994 "Willy Brandt" with mark G. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 996 sold at the Russiancoin auction for RUB 250. Bidding took place January 14, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Russiancoin (1)
Germany 2 Mark 1994 G "Willy Brandt" at auction Russiancoin - January 14, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 14, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Mark 1994 "Willy Brandt", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog FRG Coins of Germany in 1994 All German coins German copper-nickel coins German coins 2 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search