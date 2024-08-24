Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Mark 1994 D "Willy Brandt" (Germany, FRG)
Photo by: Teriaca
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 7 g
- Diameter 26,75 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 5,250,000
- Mintage PROOF 45,120
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1994
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices
Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Mark 1994 "Willy Brandt", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
