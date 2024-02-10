Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1990 J "Franz Josef Strauss" (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 2 Mark 1990 J "Franz Josef Strauss" - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 2 Mark 1990 J "Franz Josef Strauss" - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Reinhard Schimmer GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 7 g
  • Diameter 26,75 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 18,913,120
  • Mintage PROOF 45,120

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1990
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1990 "Franz Josef Strauss" with mark J. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 104 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 1,300. Bidding took place February 10, 2024.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Rare Coins (1)
Germany 2 Mark 1990 J "Franz Josef Strauss" at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Mark 1990 "Franz Josef Strauss", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

