2 Mark 1990 J "Franz Josef Strauss" (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1990 "Franz Josef Strauss" with mark J. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 104 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 1,300. Bidding took place February 10, 2024.

