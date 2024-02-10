Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Mark 1990 J "Franz Josef Strauss" (Germany, FRG)
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1990 "Franz Josef Strauss" with mark J. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 104 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 1,300. Bidding took place February 10, 2024.
Сondition
- All companies
- Rare Coins (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Mark 1990 "Franz Josef Strauss", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search