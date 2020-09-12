Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Mark 1990 G "Franz Josef Strauss" (Germany, FRG)
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1990 "Franz Josef Strauss" with mark G. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6663 sold at the A.Karamitsos International Philatelic Auctions auction for EUR 13. Bidding took place September 12, 2020.
