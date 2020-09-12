Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1990 G "Franz Josef Strauss" (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 2 Mark 1990 G "Franz Josef Strauss" - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 2 Mark 1990 G "Franz Josef Strauss" - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Deutsche Bundesbank

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 7 g
  • Diameter 26,75 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 12,271,120
  • Mintage PROOF 45,120

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1990
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1990 "Franz Josef Strauss" with mark G. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6663 sold at the A.Karamitsos International Philatelic Auctions auction for EUR 13. Bidding took place September 12, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Karamitsos (1)
Germany 2 Mark 1990 G "Franz Josef Strauss" at auction Karamitsos - September 12, 2020
Seller Karamitsos
Date September 12, 2020
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Popular sections
