Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Mark 1988 F "Ludwig Erhard" (Germany, FRG)
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1988 "Ludwig Erhard" with mark F. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6382 sold at the A.Karamitsos International Philatelic Auctions auction for EUR 6. Bidding took place June 13, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- iBelgica (1)
- Karamitsos (2)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Mark 1988 "Ludwig Erhard", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search