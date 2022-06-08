2 Mark 1988 F "Ludwig Erhard" (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1988 "Ludwig Erhard" with mark F. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6382 sold at the A.Karamitsos International Philatelic Auctions auction for EUR 6. Bidding took place June 13, 2020.

Сondition UNC (2) Condition (slab) MS64 (2) Service NGC (3)