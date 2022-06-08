Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1988 F "Ludwig Erhard" (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 2 Mark 1988 F "Ludwig Erhard" - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 2 Mark 1988 F "Ludwig Erhard" - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Reinhard Schimmer GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 7 g
  • Diameter 26,75 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 6,795,120
  • Mintage PROOF 45,120

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1988
  • Mint Stuttgart
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1988 "Ludwig Erhard" with mark F. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6382 sold at the A.Karamitsos International Philatelic Auctions auction for EUR 6. Bidding took place June 13, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • iBelgica (1)
  • Karamitsos (2)
Germany 2 Mark 1988 F "Ludwig Erhard" at auction iBelgica - June 8, 2022
Seller iBelgica
Date June 8, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1988 F "Ludwig Erhard" at auction Karamitsos - June 13, 2020
Seller Karamitsos
Date June 13, 2020
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 6 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1988 F "Ludwig Erhard" at auction Karamitsos - December 7, 2019
Seller Karamitsos
Date December 7, 2019
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Mark 1988 "Ludwig Erhard", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

