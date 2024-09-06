2 Mark 1984 D "Kurt Schumacher" (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1984 "Kurt Schumacher" with mark D. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4544 sold at the Münz Zentrum Rheinland auction for EUR 36. Bidding took place September 16, 2020.

Сondition XF (1)