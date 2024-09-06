Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1984 D "Kurt Schumacher" (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 2 Mark 1984 D "Kurt Schumacher" - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 2 Mark 1984 D "Kurt Schumacher" - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Deutsche Bundesbank

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 7 g
  • Diameter 26,75 mm
  • Mintage UNC 583,870
  • Mintage PROOF 63,870

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1984
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1984 "Kurt Schumacher" with mark D. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4544 sold at the Münz Zentrum Rheinland auction for EUR 36. Bidding took place September 16, 2020.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
Germany 2 Mark 1984 D "Kurt Schumacher" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Mark 1984 "Kurt Schumacher", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
