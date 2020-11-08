Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1980 D "Kurt Schumacher" (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 2 Mark 1980 D "Kurt Schumacher" - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 2 Mark 1980 D "Kurt Schumacher" - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Deutsche Bundesbank

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 7 g
  • Diameter 26,75 mm
  • Mintage UNC 2,060,370
  • Mintage PROOF 110,370

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1980
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1980 "Kurt Schumacher" with mark D. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Munich Mint

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Katz (2)
Germany 2 Mark 1980 D "Kurt Schumacher" at auction Katz - November 8, 2020
Seller Katz
Date November 8, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1980 D "Kurt Schumacher" at auction Katz - July 12, 2020
Seller Katz
Date July 12, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Mark 1980 "Kurt Schumacher", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

