Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1979 F "Kurt Schumacher" (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 2 Mark 1979 F "Kurt Schumacher" - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 2 Mark 1979 F "Kurt Schumacher" - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Reinhard Schimmer GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 7 g
  • Diameter 26,75 mm
  • Mintage UNC 3,690,821
  • Mintage PROOF 89,120

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1979
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1979 "Kurt Schumacher" with mark F. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1034 sold at the Russiancoin auction for RUB 120. Bidding took place September 15, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Russiancoin (1)
Germany 2 Mark 1979 F "Kurt Schumacher" at auction Russiancoin - September 15, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Mark 1979 "Kurt Schumacher", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

