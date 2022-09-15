2 Mark 1979 F "Kurt Schumacher" (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1979 "Kurt Schumacher" with mark F. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1034 sold at the Russiancoin auction for RUB 120. Bidding took place September 15, 2022.

Сondition No grade (1)