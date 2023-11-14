Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1971 G "Theodor Heuss" (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 2 Mark 1971 G "Theodor Heuss" - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 2 Mark 1971 G "Theodor Heuss" - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Auktionshaus Felzmann

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 7 g
  • Diameter 26,75 mm
  • Mintage UNC 4,840,796
  • Mintage PROOF 50

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1971
  • Mint Karlsruhe
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1971 "Theodor Heuss" with mark G. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21283 sold at the Auktionshaus Felzmann auction for EUR 1,900. Bidding took place November 6, 2018.

Germany 2 Mark 1971 G "Theodor Heuss" at auction Rhenumis - November 14, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1971 G "Theodor Heuss" at auction Niemczyk - September 24, 2021
Germany 2 Mark 1971 G "Theodor Heuss" at auction Niemczyk - September 24, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 24, 2021
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
458 $
Price in auction currency 1800 PLN
Germany 2 Mark 1971 G "Theodor Heuss" at auction Felzmann - November 7, 2018
Seller Felzmann
Date November 7, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
2177 $
Price in auction currency 1900 EUR

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Mark 1971 "Theodor Heuss", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

