2 Mark 1971 G "Theodor Heuss" (Germany, FRG)

Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 7 g
- Diameter 26,75 mm
- Mintage UNC 4,840,796
- Mintage PROOF 50
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1971
- Mint Karlsruhe
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1971 "Theodor Heuss" with mark G. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21283 sold at the Auktionshaus Felzmann auction for EUR 1,900. Bidding took place November 6, 2018.
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 24, 2021
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
458 $
Price in auction currency 1800 PLN
For the sale of 2 Mark 1971 "Theodor Heuss", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
