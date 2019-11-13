Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1985 D "Konrad Adenauer" (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 2 Mark 1985 D "Konrad Adenauer" - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 2 Mark 1985 D "Konrad Adenauer" - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Deutsche Bundesbank

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 7 g
  • Diameter 26,75 mm
  • Mintage UNC 2,656,806
  • Mintage PROOF 56,392

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1985
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1985 "Konrad Adenauer" with mark D. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Munich Mint

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (2)
Germany 2 Mark 1985 D "Konrad Adenauer" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 13, 2019
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1985 D "Konrad Adenauer" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 9, 2019
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 9, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price

