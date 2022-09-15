Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1980 F "Konrad Adenauer" (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 2 Mark 1980 F "Konrad Adenauer" - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 2 Mark 1980 F "Konrad Adenauer" - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Deutsche Bundesbank

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 7 g
  • Diameter 26,75 mm
  • Mintage UNC 2,360,370
  • Mintage PROOF 110,370

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1980
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1980 "Konrad Adenauer" with mark F. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1037 sold at the Russiancoin auction for RUB 100. Bidding took place September 15, 2022.

Germany 2 Mark 1980 F "Konrad Adenauer" at auction Russiancoin - September 15, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Mark 1980 "Konrad Adenauer", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

