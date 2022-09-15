2 Mark 1980 F "Konrad Adenauer" (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1980 "Konrad Adenauer" with mark F. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1037 sold at the Russiancoin auction for RUB 100. Bidding took place September 15, 2022.

Сondition PROOF (1)