Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1978 G "Konrad Adenauer" (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 2 Mark 1978 G "Konrad Adenauer" - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 2 Mark 1978 G "Konrad Adenauer" - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Deutsche Bundesbank

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 7 g
  • Diameter 26,75 mm
  • Mintage UNC 2,217,847
  • Mintage PROOF 54,100

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1978
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1978 "Konrad Adenauer" with mark G. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1687 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 50. Bidding took place April 8, 2018.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • WAG (1)
Germany 2 Mark 1978 G "Konrad Adenauer" at auction WAG - April 8, 2018
Seller WAG
Date April 8, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Mark 1978 "Konrad Adenauer", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog FRG Coins of Germany in 1978 All German coins German copper-nickel coins German coins 2 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search