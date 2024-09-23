Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1975 D "Konrad Adenauer" (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 2 Mark 1975 D "Konrad Adenauer" - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 2 Mark 1975 D "Konrad Adenauer" - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Deutsche Bundesbank

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 7 g
  • Diameter 26,75 mm
  • Mintage UNC 4,596,307
  • Mintage PROOF 43,120

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1975
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1975 "Konrad Adenauer" with mark D. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1353 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 50. Bidding took place June 5, 2016.

Сondition
Germany 2 Mark 1975 D "Konrad Adenauer" at auction WAG - June 5, 2016
Seller WAG
Date June 5, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Mark 1975 "Konrad Adenauer", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

