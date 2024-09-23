2 Mark 1975 D "Konrad Adenauer" (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1975 "Konrad Adenauer" with mark D. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1353 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 50. Bidding took place June 5, 2016.

Сondition XF (1)