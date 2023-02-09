2 Mark 1973 J "Konrad Adenauer" (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1973 "Konrad Adenauer" with mark J. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1083 sold at the Russiancoin auction for RUB 200. Bidding took place February 9, 2023.

Сondition No grade (1)