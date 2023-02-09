Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1973 J "Konrad Adenauer" (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 2 Mark 1973 J "Konrad Adenauer" - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 2 Mark 1973 J "Konrad Adenauer" - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Deutsche Bundesbank

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 7 g
  • Diameter 26,75 mm
  • Mintage UNC 12,271,714
  • Mintage PROOF 9,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1973
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1973 "Konrad Adenauer" with mark J. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1083 sold at the Russiancoin auction for RUB 200. Bidding took place February 9, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Russiancoin (1)
Germany 2 Mark 1973 J "Konrad Adenauer" at auction Russiancoin - February 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Mark 1973 "Konrad Adenauer", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

