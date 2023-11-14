Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1972 J "Konrad Adenauer" (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 2 Mark 1972 J "Konrad Adenauer" - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 2 Mark 1972 J "Konrad Adenauer" - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Reinhard Schimmer GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 7 g
  • Diameter 26,75 mm
  • Mintage UNC 7,476,000
  • Mintage PROOF 8,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1972
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1972 "Konrad Adenauer" with mark J. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 10371 sold at the Rhenumis auction for EUR 1,000. Bidding took place November 9, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Rhenumis (1)
Germany 2 Mark 1972 J "Konrad Adenauer" at auction Rhenumis - November 14, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Mark 1972 "Konrad Adenauer", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

