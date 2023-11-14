Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Mark 1972 J "Konrad Adenauer" (Germany, FRG)
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1972 "Konrad Adenauer" with mark J. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 10371 sold at the Rhenumis auction for EUR 1,000. Bidding took place November 9, 2023.
For the sale of 2 Mark 1972 "Konrad Adenauer", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
