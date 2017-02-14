2 Mark 1971 J "Konrad Adenauer" (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1971 "Konrad Adenauer" with mark J. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 318 sold at the Russiancoin auction for RUB 85. Bidding took place February 14, 2017.

Сondition No grade (1)