2 Mark 1971 J "Konrad Adenauer" (Germany, FRG)
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 7 g
- Diameter 26,75 mm
- Mintage UNC 7,476,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1971
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1971 "Konrad Adenauer" with mark J. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 318 sold at the Russiancoin auction for RUB 85. Bidding took place February 14, 2017.
Сondition
