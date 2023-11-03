Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1971 G "Konrad Adenauer" (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 2 Mark 1971 G "Konrad Adenauer" - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 2 Mark 1971 G "Konrad Adenauer" - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Deutsche Bundesbank

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 7 g
  • Diameter 26,75 mm
  • Mintage UNC 4,847,609

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1971
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1971 "Konrad Adenauer" with mark G. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Frankfurter (1)
Germany 2 Mark 1971 G "Konrad Adenauer" at auction Frankfurter - November 3, 2023
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 3, 2023
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Mark 1971 "Konrad Adenauer", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog FRG Coins of Germany in 1971 All German coins German copper-nickel coins German coins 2 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search