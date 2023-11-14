Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1969 G "Konrad Adenauer" (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 2 Mark 1969 G "Konrad Adenauer" - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 2 Mark 1969 G "Konrad Adenauer" - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Münzen Franquinet

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 7 g
  • Diameter 26,75 mm
  • Mintage UNC 7,010,449
  • Mintage PROOF 50

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1969
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1969 "Konrad Adenauer" with mark G. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Rhenumis (1)
Germany 2 Mark 1969 G "Konrad Adenauer" at auction Rhenumis - November 14, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Mark 1969 "Konrad Adenauer", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

