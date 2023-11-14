2 Mark 1971 G "Max Planck" (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1971 "Max Planck" with mark G. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 10367 sold at the Rhenumis auction for EUR 800. Bidding took place November 9, 2023.

Сondition PROOF (1)