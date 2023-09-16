Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1970 J "Max Planck" (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 2 Mark 1970 J "Max Planck" - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 2 Mark 1970 J "Max Planck" - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Kölner Münzkabinett

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 7 g
  • Diameter 26,75 mm
  • Mintage UNC 5,690,519
  • Mintage PROOF 5,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1970
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1970 "Max Planck" with mark J. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint

  • All companies
  • Frühwald (1)
Germany 2 Mark 1970 J "Max Planck" at auction Frühwald - September 16, 2023
Seller Frühwald
Date September 16, 2023
Condition PR68 DCAM PCGS
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Mark 1970 "Max Planck", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
