Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Mark 1970 G "Max Planck" (Germany, FRG)
Photo by: Teriaca
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 7 g
- Diameter 26,75 mm
- Mintage UNC 3,460,658
- Mintage PROOF 10,200
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1970
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1970 "Max Planck" with mark G. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint
Сondition
- All companies
- Möller (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Mark 1970 "Max Planck", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search