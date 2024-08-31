Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1969 G "Max Planck" (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 2 Mark 1969 G "Max Planck" - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 2 Mark 1969 G "Max Planck" - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 7 g
  • Diameter 26,75 mm
  • Mintage UNC 1,754,380
  • Mintage PROOF 8,700

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1969
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1969 "Max Planck" with mark G. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2808 sold at the GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger auction for EUR 90. Bidding took place September 23, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • WAG (2)
Germany 2 Mark 1969 G "Max Planck" at auction HIRSCH - September 23, 2022
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 23, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
89 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1969 G "Max Planck" at auction WAG - March 13, 2016
Seller WAG
Date March 13, 2016
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 21 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1969 G "Max Planck" at auction WAG - November 8, 2015
Seller WAG
Date November 8, 2015
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Mark 1969 "Max Planck", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog FRG Coins of Germany in 1969 All German coins German copper-nickel coins German coins 2 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search