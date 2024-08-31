2 Mark 1969 G "Max Planck" (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1969 "Max Planck" with mark G. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2808 sold at the GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger auction for EUR 90. Bidding took place September 23, 2022.

Сondition PROOF (3) Condition (slab) PF65 (2) Service NGC (2)