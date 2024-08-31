Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Mark 1969 G "Max Planck" (Germany, FRG)
Photo by: GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 7 g
- Diameter 26,75 mm
- Mintage UNC 1,754,380
- Mintage PROOF 8,700
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1969
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1969 "Max Planck" with mark G. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2808 sold at the GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger auction for EUR 90. Bidding took place September 23, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- HIRSCH (1)
- WAG (2)
