2 Mark 1969 D "Max Planck" (Germany, FRG)
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 7 g
- Diameter 26,75 mm
- Mintage UNC 2,601,726
- Mintage PROOF 50
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1969
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1969 "Max Planck" with mark D. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1010 sold at the Russiancoin auction for RUB 100. Bidding took place September 15, 2022.
