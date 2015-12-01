2 Mark 1968 J "Max Planck" (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1968 "Max Planck" with mark J. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1907 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 45. Bidding took place November 30, 2015.

Сondition PROOF (1)