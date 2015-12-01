Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1968 J "Max Planck" (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 2 Mark 1968 J "Max Planck" - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 2 Mark 1968 J "Max Planck" - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Reinhard Schimmer GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 7 g
  • Diameter 26,75 mm
  • Mintage UNC 939,342
  • Mintage PROOF 2,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1968
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1968 "Max Planck" with mark J. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1907 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 45. Bidding took place November 30, 2015.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Sonntag (1)
Germany 2 Mark 1968 J "Max Planck" at auction Sonntag - December 1, 2015
Seller Sonntag
Date December 1, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Mark 1968 "Max Planck", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

