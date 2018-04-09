Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Mark 1968 G "Max Planck" (Germany, FRG)
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 7 g
- Diameter 26,75 mm
- Mintage UNC 3,060,198
- Mintage PROOF 6,023
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1968
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1968 "Max Planck" with mark G. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2933 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 110. Bidding took place February 24, 2017.
For the sale of 2 Mark 1968 "Max Planck", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
