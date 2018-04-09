Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1968 G "Max Planck" (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 2 Mark 1968 G "Max Planck" - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 2 Mark 1968 G "Max Planck" - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 7 g
  • Diameter 26,75 mm
  • Mintage UNC 3,060,198
  • Mintage PROOF 6,023

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1968
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1968 "Max Planck" with mark G. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2933 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 110. Bidding took place February 24, 2017.

  • All companies
  • Möller (1)
  • NUMMUS Olomouc (4)
Germany 2 Mark 1968 G "Max Planck" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 27, 2024
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1968 G "Max Planck" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - April 4, 2023
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date April 4, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1968 G "Max Planck" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 29, 2022
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 29, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1968 G "Max Planck" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 29, 2021
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 29, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1968 G "Max Planck" at auction Möller - April 9, 2018
Seller Möller
Date April 9, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Mark 1968 "Max Planck", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog FRG Coins of Germany in 1968 All German coins German copper-nickel coins German coins 2 Mark
Category
Year
Search