2 Mark 1968 G "Max Planck" (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1968 "Max Planck" with mark G. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2933 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 110. Bidding took place February 24, 2017.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (4)