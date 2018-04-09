2 Mark 1968 F "Max Planck" (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1968 "Max Planck" with mark F. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1617 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 75. Bidding took place April 4, 2017.

