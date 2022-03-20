2 Mark 1967 J "Max Planck" (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1967 "Max Planck" with mark J. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1732 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 8. Bidding took place March 19, 2022.

Сondition PROOF (2) UNC (1)