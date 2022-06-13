2 Mark 1967 F "Max Planck" (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1967 "Max Planck" with mark F. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1017 sold at the Auktionshaus Christoph Gärtner auction for EUR 250. Bidding took place February 15, 2022.

Сondition PROOF (2) UNC (1)