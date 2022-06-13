Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Mark 1967 F "Max Planck" (Germany, FRG)
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 7 g
- Diameter 26,75 mm
- Mintage UNC 3,759,351
- Mintage PROOF 1,600
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1967
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1967 "Max Planck" with mark F. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1017 sold at the Auktionshaus Christoph Gärtner auction for EUR 250. Bidding took place February 15, 2022.
Сondition
