Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1967 F "Max Planck" (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 2 Mark 1967 F "Max Planck" - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 2 Mark 1967 F "Max Planck" - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 7 g
  • Diameter 26,75 mm
  • Mintage UNC 3,759,351
  • Mintage PROOF 1,600

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1967
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1967 "Max Planck" with mark F. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1017 sold at the Auktionshaus Christoph Gärtner auction for EUR 250. Bidding took place February 15, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Möller (3)
Germany 2 Mark 1967 F "Max Planck" at auction Möller - June 13, 2022
Seller Möller
Date June 13, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1967 F "Max Planck" at auction Möller - November 2, 2018
Seller Möller
Date November 2, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1967 F "Max Planck" at auction Möller - April 9, 2018
Seller Möller
Date April 9, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Mark 1967 "Max Planck", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

