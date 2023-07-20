2 Mark 1967 D "Max Planck" (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1967 "Max Planck" with mark D. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1198 sold at the Russiancoin auction for RUB 400. Bidding took place July 20, 2023.

Сondition No grade (2)