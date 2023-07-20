Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1967 D "Max Planck" (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 2 Mark 1967 D "Max Planck" - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 2 Mark 1967 D "Max Planck" - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Münzen Modes

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 7 g
  • Diameter 26,75 mm
  • Mintage UNC 3,253,719
  • Mintage PROOF 20

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1967
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1967 "Max Planck" with mark D. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1198 sold at the Russiancoin auction for RUB 400. Bidding took place July 20, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Russiancoin (2)
Germany 2 Mark 1967 D "Max Planck" at auction Russiancoin - July 20, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 20, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 400 RUB
Germany 2 Mark 1967 D "Max Planck" at auction Russiancoin - February 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Mark 1967 "Max Planck", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

