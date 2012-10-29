Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1966 J "Max Planck" (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 2 Mark 1966 J "Max Planck" - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 2 Mark 1966 J "Max Planck" - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Münz- und Edelmetallhandel Andreas Fenzl GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 7 g
  • Diameter 26,75 mm
  • Mintage UNC 6,014,078
  • Mintage PROOF 1,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1966
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1966 "Max Planck" with mark J. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3073 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 30. Bidding took place October 29, 2012.

Germany 2 Mark 1966 J "Max Planck" at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2012
Condition PROOF
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Mark 1966 "Max Planck", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

