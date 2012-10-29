2 Mark 1966 J "Max Planck" (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1966 "Max Planck" with mark J. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3073 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 30. Bidding took place October 29, 2012.

Сondition PROOF (1)