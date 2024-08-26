Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1966 G "Max Planck" (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 2 Mark 1966 G "Max Planck" - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 2 Mark 1966 G "Max Planck" - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 7 g
  • Diameter 26,75 mm
  • Mintage UNC 3,894,783
  • Mintage PROOF 3,070

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1966
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1966 "Max Planck" with mark G. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1407 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 95. Bidding took place May 16, 2021.

Germany 2 Mark 1966 G "Max Planck" at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition PF68 PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Mark 1966 "Max Planck", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

