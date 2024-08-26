2 Mark 1966 G "Max Planck" (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1966 "Max Planck" with mark G. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1407 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 95. Bidding took place May 16, 2021.

Сondition PROOF (1) Condition (slab) PF68 (1) Service PCGS (1)