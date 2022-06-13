Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1966 F "Max Planck" (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 2 Mark 1966 F "Max Planck" - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 2 Mark 1966 F "Max Planck" - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 7 g
  • Diameter 26,75 mm
  • Mintage UNC 6,755,279
  • Mintage PROOF 450

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1966
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1966 "Max Planck" with mark F. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1272 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place April 14, 2024.

Germany 2 Mark 1966 F "Max Planck" at auction WAG - April 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition PF67 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
320 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1966 F "Max Planck" at auction Möller - June 13, 2022
Seller Möller
Date June 13, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1966 F "Max Planck" at auction Busso Peus - November 9, 2012
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 9, 2012
Condition PROOF
Selling price
140 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1966 F "Max Planck" at auction Busso Peus - November 9, 2012
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 9, 2012
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1966 F "Max Planck" at auction Künker - June 21, 2006
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2006
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Mark 1966 "Max Planck", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

