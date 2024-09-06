Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1966 D "Max Planck" (Germany, FRG)

no image
no image

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 7 g
  • Diameter 26,75 mm
  • Mintage UNC 5,855,032
  • Mintage PROOF 20

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1966
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1966 "Max Planck" with mark D. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1212 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 32. Bidding took place November 9, 2014.

Germany 2 Mark 1966 D "Max Planck" at auction WAG - April 8, 2018
Seller WAG
Date April 8, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 22 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1966 D "Max Planck" at auction WAG - November 9, 2014
Seller WAG
Date November 9, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Mark 1966 "Max Planck", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

