Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Mark 1966 D "Max Planck" (Germany, FRG)
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 7 g
- Diameter 26,75 mm
- Mintage UNC 5,855,032
- Mintage PROOF 20
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1966
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1966 "Max Planck" with mark D. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1212 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 32. Bidding took place November 9, 2014.
Сondition
- All companies
- WAG (2)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Mark 1966 "Max Planck", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search