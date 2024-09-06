2 Mark 1966 D "Max Planck" (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1966 "Max Planck" with mark D. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1212 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 32. Bidding took place November 9, 2014.

Сondition XF (2)