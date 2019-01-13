Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1965 G "Max Planck" (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 2 Mark 1965 G "Max Planck" - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 2 Mark 1965 G "Max Planck" - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 7 g
  • Diameter 26,75 mm
  • Mintage UNC 2,598,909
  • Mintage PROOF 8,233

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1965
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1965 "Max Planck" with mark G. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3462 sold at the GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger auction for EUR 110. Bidding took place February 19, 2016.

  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (2)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • WAG (1)
Germany 2 Mark 1965 G "Max Planck" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 23, 2022
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 23, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1965 G "Max Planck" at auction Emporium Hamburg - January 13, 2019
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date January 13, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1965 G "Max Planck" at auction Emporium Hamburg - September 2, 2016
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date September 2, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1965 G "Max Planck" at auction WAG - November 8, 2015
Seller WAG
Date November 8, 2015
Condition PF67 NGC
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1965 G "Max Planck" at auction Heritage - August 2, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date August 2, 2012
Condition PF67 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Mark 1965 "Max Planck", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Category
Year
Search