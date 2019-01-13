2 Mark 1965 G "Max Planck" (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1965 "Max Planck" with mark G. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3462 sold at the GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger auction for EUR 110. Bidding took place February 19, 2016.

