2 Mark 1965 G "Max Planck" (Germany, FRG)
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 7 g
- Diameter 26,75 mm
- Mintage UNC 2,598,909
- Mintage PROOF 8,233
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1965
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1965 "Max Planck" with mark G. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3462 sold at the GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger auction for EUR 110. Bidding took place February 19, 2016.
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date January 13, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR
Seller WAG
Date November 8, 2015
Condition PF67 NGC
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Where to sell?
