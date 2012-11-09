Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Mark 1965 F "Max Planck" (Germany, FRG)
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 7 g
- Diameter 26,75 mm
- Mintage UNC 4,505,563
- Mintage PROOF 300
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1965
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1965 "Max Planck" with mark F. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1270 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place April 14, 2024.
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition PF67 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
320 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition PF67 PCGS
Selling price
133 $
Price in auction currency 125 EUR
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 9, 2012
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
