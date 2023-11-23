2 Mark 1964 J "Max Planck" (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1964 "Max Planck" with mark J. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 601 sold at the Dr. Reinhard Fischer Auktionen auction for EUR 25. Bidding took place May 28, 2020.

Сondition No grade (3)