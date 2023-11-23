Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1964 J "Max Planck" (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 2 Mark 1964 J "Max Planck" - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 2 Mark 1964 J "Max Planck" - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Münz- und Edelmetallhandel Andreas Fenzl GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 7 g
  • Diameter 26,75 mm
  • Mintage UNC 2,681,150
  • Mintage PROOF 43

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1964
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1964 "Max Planck" with mark J. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 601 sold at the Dr. Reinhard Fischer Auktionen auction for EUR 25. Bidding took place May 28, 2020.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Russiancoin (3)
Germany 2 Mark 1964 J "Max Planck" at auction Russiancoin - November 23, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1964 J "Max Planck" at auction Russiancoin - July 20, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 20, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1964 J "Max Planck" at auction Russiancoin - February 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Mark 1964 "Max Planck", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

