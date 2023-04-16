Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Mark 1964 G "Max Planck" (Germany, FRG)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 7 g
- Diameter 26,75 mm
- Mintage UNC 3,043,629
- Mintage PROOF 368
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1964
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (16) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1964 "Max Planck" with mark G. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3222 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place May 25, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (2)
- Busso Peus (2)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Heritage (2)
- Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
- NUMMUS Olomouc (3)
- VL Nummus (1)
- WAG (4)
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition PF67 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
160 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
3 $
Price in auction currency 80 CZK
Seller Auction World
Date April 16, 2023
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date February 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date October 28, 2021
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date April 18, 2021
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 9, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WAG
Date February 2, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WAG
Date February 2, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 9, 2012
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 9, 2012
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Mark 1964 "Max Planck", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search