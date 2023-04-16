2 Mark 1964 G "Max Planck" (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1964 "Max Planck" with mark G. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3222 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place May 25, 2020.

