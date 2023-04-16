Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1964 G "Max Planck" (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 2 Mark 1964 G "Max Planck" - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 2 Mark 1964 G "Max Planck" - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 7 g
  • Diameter 26,75 mm
  • Mintage UNC 3,043,629
  • Mintage PROOF 368

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1964
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (16) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1964 "Max Planck" with mark G. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3222 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place May 25, 2020.

Germany 2 Mark 1964 G "Max Planck" at auction WAG - April 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition PF67 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
160 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1964 G "Max Planck" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 27, 2024
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
3 $
Price in auction currency 80 CZK
Germany 2 Mark 1964 G "Max Planck" at auction Auction World - April 16, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date April 16, 2023
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1964 G "Max Planck" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - April 4, 2023
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date April 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1964 G "Max Planck" at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - February 27, 2022
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date February 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1964 G "Max Planck" at auction Heritage - October 28, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date October 28, 2021
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1964 G "Max Planck" at auction Auction World - April 18, 2021
Seller Auction World
Date April 18, 2021
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1964 G "Max Planck" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 29, 2021
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1964 G "Max Planck" at auction WAG - May 12, 2019
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1964 G "Max Planck" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 9, 2019
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 9, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1964 G "Max Planck" at auction VL Nummus - March 11, 2018
Seller VL Nummus
Date March 11, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1964 G "Max Planck" at auction WAG - February 2, 2014
Seller WAG
Date February 2, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1964 G "Max Planck" at auction WAG - February 2, 2014
Seller WAG
Date February 2, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1964 G "Max Planck" at auction Busso Peus - November 9, 2012
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 9, 2012
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1964 G "Max Planck" at auction Busso Peus - November 9, 2012
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 9, 2012
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1964 G "Max Planck" at auction Heritage - April 11, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date April 11, 2010
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1964 G "Max Planck" at auction Stack's - August 23, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 23, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
To auction
Germany 2 Mark 1964 G "Max Planck" at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition UNC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Mark 1964 "Max Planck", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

