Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Mark 1963 J "Max Planck" (Germany, FRG)
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 7 g
- Diameter 26,75 mm
- Mintage UNC 7,348,221
- Mintage PROOF 32
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1963
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1963 "Max Planck" with mark J. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2854 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 35. Bidding took place November 12, 2015.
Сondition
- All companies
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Russiancoin (3)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Mark 1963 "Max Planck", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search