Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1963 J "Max Planck" (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 2 Mark 1963 J "Max Planck" - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 2 Mark 1963 J "Max Planck" - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 7 g
  • Diameter 26,75 mm
  • Mintage UNC 7,348,221
  • Mintage PROOF 32

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1963
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1963 "Max Planck" with mark J. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2854 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 35. Bidding took place November 12, 2015.

Germany 2 Mark 1963 J "Max Planck" at auction Russiancoin - November 23, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1963 J "Max Planck" at auction Russiancoin - July 20, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 20, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1963 J "Max Planck" at auction Russiancoin - February 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1963 J "Max Planck" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 13, 2015
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Mark 1963 "Max Planck", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Category
Year
Search