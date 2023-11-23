2 Mark 1963 J "Max Planck" (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1963 "Max Planck" with mark J. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2854 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 35. Bidding took place November 12, 2015.

Сondition UNC (1) No grade (3)