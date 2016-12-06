2 Mark 1963 G "Max Planck" (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1963 "Max Planck" with mark G. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2814 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place May 15, 2014.

Сondition PROOF (2)