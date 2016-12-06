Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1963 G "Max Planck" (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 2 Mark 1963 G "Max Planck" - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 2 Mark 1963 G "Max Planck" - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Münz- und Edelmetallhandel Andreas Fenzl GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 7 g
  • Diameter 26,75 mm
  • Mintage UNC 3,447,708
  • Mintage PROOF 200

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1963
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1963 "Max Planck" with mark G. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2814 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place May 15, 2014.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
Germany 2 Mark 1963 G "Max Planck" at auction Sonntag - December 6, 2016
Seller Sonntag
Date December 6, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1963 G "Max Planck" at auction Grün - May 16, 2014
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
206 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Category
Year
