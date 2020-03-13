2 Mark 1963 F "Max Planck" (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1963 "Max Planck" with mark F. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21278 sold at the Auktionshaus Felzmann auction for EUR 1,870. Bidding took place November 6, 2018.

Сondition PROOF (3) UNC (2) Condition (slab) MS66 (2) Service PCGS (2)