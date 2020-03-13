Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1963 F "Max Planck" (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 2 Mark 1963 F "Max Planck" - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 2 Mark 1963 F "Max Planck" - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 7 g
  • Diameter 26,75 mm
  • Mintage UNC 8,613,155
  • Mintage PROOF 47

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1963
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1963 "Max Planck" with mark F. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21278 sold at the Auktionshaus Felzmann auction for EUR 1,870. Bidding took place November 6, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Felzmann (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Sedwick (1)
  • Stack's (1)
Germany 2 Mark 1963 F "Max Planck" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 13, 2020
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 13, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1963 F "Max Planck" at auction Felzmann - November 7, 2018
Seller Felzmann
Date November 7, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
2143 $
Price in auction currency 1870 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1963 F "Max Planck" at auction Felzmann - November 7, 2018
Seller Felzmann
Date November 7, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
241 $
Price in auction currency 210 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1963 F "Max Planck" at auction Sedwick - May 1, 2014
Seller Sedwick
Date May 1, 2014
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1963 F "Max Planck" at auction Stack's - January 14, 2014
Germany 2 Mark 1963 F "Max Planck" at auction Stack's - January 14, 2014
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2014
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Mark 1963 "Max Planck", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

