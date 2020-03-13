Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Mark 1963 F "Max Planck" (Germany, FRG)
Photo by: Gorny & Mosch
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 7 g
- Diameter 26,75 mm
- Mintage UNC 8,613,155
- Mintage PROOF 47
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1963
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1963 "Max Planck" with mark F. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21278 sold at the Auktionshaus Felzmann auction for EUR 1,870. Bidding took place November 6, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Felzmann (2)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Sedwick (1)
- Stack's (1)
Seller Felzmann
Date November 7, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
2143 $
Price in auction currency 1870 EUR
Seller Felzmann
Date November 7, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
241 $
Price in auction currency 210 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Mark 1963 "Max Planck", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search