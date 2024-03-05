2 Mark 1962 G "Max Planck" (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1962 "Max Planck" with mark G. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2475 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 280. Bidding took place March 9, 2022.

