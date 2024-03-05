Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Mark 1962 G "Max Planck" (Germany, FRG)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 7 g
- Diameter 26,75 mm
- Mintage UNC 1,800,316
- Mintage PROOF 130
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1962
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (21) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1962 "Max Planck" with mark G. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2475 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 280. Bidding took place March 9, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 9, 2022
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
305 $
Price in auction currency 280 EUR
