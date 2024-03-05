Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1962 G "Max Planck" (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 2 Mark 1962 G "Max Planck" - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 2 Mark 1962 G "Max Planck" - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 7 g
  • Diameter 26,75 mm
  • Mintage UNC 1,800,316
  • Mintage PROOF 130

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1962
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1962 "Max Planck" with mark G. This copper-nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2475 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 280. Bidding took place March 9, 2022.

Germany 2 Mark 1962 G "Max Planck" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 5, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2024
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1962 G "Max Planck" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 9, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 9, 2022
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
305 $
Price in auction currency 280 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1962 G "Max Planck" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 12, 2021
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2021
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1962 G "Max Planck" at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
304 $
Price in auction currency 250 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1962 G "Max Planck" at auction Felzmann - September 23, 2019
Seller Felzmann
Date September 23, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1962 G "Max Planck" at auction Felzmann - March 6, 2019
Seller Felzmann
Date March 6, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1962 G "Max Planck" at auction Felzmann - March 6, 2019
Seller Felzmann
Date March 6, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1962 G "Max Planck" at auction Felzmann - November 7, 2018
Seller Felzmann
Date November 7, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1962 G "Max Planck" at auction Felzmann - November 7, 2018
Seller Felzmann
Date November 7, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1962 G "Max Planck" at auction Busso Peus - November 3, 2017
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 3, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1962 G "Max Planck" at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1962 G "Max Planck" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 13, 2015
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1962 G "Max Planck" at auction Grün - May 16, 2014
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1962 G "Max Planck" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 5, 2013
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 5, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1962 G "Max Planck" at auction WAG - August 4, 2013
Seller WAG
Date August 4, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1962 G "Max Planck" at auction Meister & Sonntag - November 27, 2012
Seller Meister & Sonntag
Date November 27, 2012
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1962 G "Max Planck" at auction Busso Peus - November 9, 2012
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 9, 2012
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1962 G "Max Planck" at auction Busso Peus - November 9, 2012
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 9, 2012
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1962 G "Max Planck" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 21, 2010
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 21, 2010
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1962 G "Max Planck" at auction Künker - June 17, 2003
Seller Künker
Date June 17, 2003
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1962 G "Max Planck" at auction Goldberg - May 30, 2001
Seller Goldberg
Date May 30, 2001
Condition PROOF
Selling price
